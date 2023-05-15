Twins vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 15.
The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (191 total runs).
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dustin May
|May 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|-
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Shohei Ohtani
