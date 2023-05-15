Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Dodgers on May 15, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins before their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .222/.329/.467 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .207/.280/.407 on the year.
- Correa takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Syndergaard Stats
- Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Syndergaard has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 50 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .309/.380/.519 so far this year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .252/.358/.510 on the season.
- Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
