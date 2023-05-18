The Carolina Hurricanes ready for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) against the Panthers (+125).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-9-25 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 38 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-7-6 record (good for 56 points).

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 63 games (52-6-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to record 44 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-4 (104 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games this season when the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have earned 100 points in their 66 games with more than two goals scored.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games this season and has recorded 50 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 20-11-3 to record 43 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

