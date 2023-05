Competitors will take to the course at the 7,394-yard, par-70 Oak Hill Country Club for the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York on Thursday, May 18, with a purse of $15M on the line. Justin Thomas is the defending champion at the tournament.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Championship

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

Par 70/7,394 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBC Sunday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, CBS, Golf Channel

ESPN, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Golf Channel, CBS, Golf Channel, ESPN, ESPN, CBS, Golf Channel Monday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Tuesday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Golf Channel, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

PGA Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Jon Rahm 1st Scottie Scheffler 2nd Rory McIlroy 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Xander Schauffele 5th

Want to place a bet on the PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:11 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 8:33 AM ET Hole 10 Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith 1:47 PM ET Hole 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson 8:00 AM ET Hole 10 Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler 1:36 PM ET Hole 1 Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau 1:25 PM ET Hole 1 Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young 8:22 AM ET Hole 10 Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 9:06 AM ET Hole 10 Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau 1:58 PM ET Hole 1 Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay 1:42 PM ET Hole 10 Seamus Power, Chris Kirk, Sung-Jae Im

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.