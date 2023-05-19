How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bo Bichette and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 47 total home runs.
- Toronto is 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).
- Toronto has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (204 total runs).
- The Blue Jays are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- Blue Jays batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Toronto has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Blue Jays combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Baltimore has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 220.
- The Orioles are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
- The Orioles rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Baltimore strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Orioles pitchers have a 1.304 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 3.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Kikuchi has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kikuchi is looking to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Gibson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Collin McHugh
|5/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Alek Manoah
|Jimmy Cordero
|5/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Domingo Germán
|5/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Gerrit Cole
|5/18/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|José Berríos
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Kyle Gibson
|5/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Alek Manoah
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Dean Kremer
|5/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Josh Fleming
|5/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|José Berríos
|Taj Bradley
|5/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Shane McClanahan
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Mitch Keller
|5/15/2023
|Angels
|L 9-5
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|-
|5/16/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chase Silseth
|5/17/2023
|Angels
|W 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Griffin Canning
|5/18/2023
|Angels
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Tyler Anderson
|5/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Alek Manoah
|5/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Kevin Gausman
|5/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Gerrit Cole
|5/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Clarke Schmidt
