The Los Angeles Angels (23-22) will look to Mike Trout, on a two-game homer streak, against the Minnesota Twins (24-20) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Reid Detmers (0-3) for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023

9:38 PM ET

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.16 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will send Ryan (6-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.16 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .190 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Ryan has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (0-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 23-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.

Detmers has recorded one quality start this year.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this matchup.

