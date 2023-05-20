Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (24-22) against the Minnesota Twins (24-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 10:07 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-2) to the mound, while Louie Varland (1-0) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Twins contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Minnesota has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (211 total, 4.7 per game).

The Twins have the third-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule