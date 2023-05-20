Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Twins have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -130 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 20 of 45 chances this season.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 10-13 13-11 11-10 20-16 4-5

