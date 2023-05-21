Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (24-23) versus the Minnesota Twins (25-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 21.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (217 total runs).

The Twins have the third-best ERA (3.39) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule