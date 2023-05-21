Shohei Ohtani starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 62 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 145 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 13th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 217 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.165 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Lopez has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt

