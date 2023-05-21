Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .235/.344/.484 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has put up 22 hits with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He's slashing .206/.315/.579 so far this year.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 27th, .906 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2 at Cardinals May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 13 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 6.0 3 5 5 8 2 vs. Royals Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 2

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 47 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a .267/.321/.489 slash line so far this year.

Renfroe has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a walk and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

