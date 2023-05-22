In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Lakers record only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When Los Angeles totals more than 112.5 points, it is 36-17.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.6).

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 117 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are faring better offensively, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Defensively Los Angeles has played better at home this year, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 119.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Lakers have fared better in home games this year, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 on the road.

In 2022-23 Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle

Nuggets Injuries