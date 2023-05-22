Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (25-22) and San Francisco Giants (22-24) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-0) to the mound, while John Brebbia (2-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Giants 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

Minnesota is 11-6 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 219 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.42 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule