Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 20-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69% of those games).

Minnesota has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 60% chance to win.

In the 47 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-23-4).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-8 11-14 13-11 12-10 20-16 5-5

