Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (219 total).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Twins strike out 9.7 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Ober is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Ober will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos

