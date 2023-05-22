How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (219 total).
- The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Twins strike out 9.7 times per game, the worst average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober (3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Ober is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Ober will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
