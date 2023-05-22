Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (25-22) on Monday, May 22, when they clash with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (22-24) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Giants are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-150). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 4.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Giants matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 11-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Giants have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.