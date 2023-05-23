Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this season (26.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings