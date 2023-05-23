Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on May 23, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and others in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 24-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 26th, 1.006 WHIP ranks 12th, and 15 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 24
|8.0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .342/.430/.598 on the year.
- Acuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He's slashed .239/.371/.528 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mariners
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Mariners
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .333/.404/.574 slash line on the season.
- Freeman will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .450 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 22
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 29 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .250/.357/.506 slash line so far this season.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.