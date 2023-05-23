The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 30.4% of the time. That's less often than Boston covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (87.5%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Celtics are 4-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.

This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who are 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston is the fourth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4).

The Celtics are seventh in the NBA in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.

The Celtics are the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

In 2022-23, Boston has taken 52% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 62% of Boston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 38% have been 3-pointers.

