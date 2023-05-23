Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .196 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 42.1% of his games this year (16 of 38), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (26.3%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 17 games this year (44.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
