Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+120). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's past three games have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under during that span was 8.2.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've finished 20-10 in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 12-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-24-4).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-9 11-14 13-11 12-11 20-17 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.