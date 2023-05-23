Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will look to knock off Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 64 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 220 (4.6 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.170).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-0) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray has recorded three quality starts this season.

Gray has put up eight starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France

