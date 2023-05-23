Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (25-23) will square off with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) at Target Field on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +130 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Twins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 10-5 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Giants had a record of 3-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

