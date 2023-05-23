Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gray has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 1.64 ERA ranks first, 1.155 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.9 K/9 ranks eighth.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.342/.474 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a slash line of .213/.302/.396 on the season.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .309/.356/.478 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .252/.421/.465 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.