Two pitchers with top-10 ERAs face off when Sonny Gray (1.64 ERA) starts for the Minnesota Twins (25-23) against Alex Cobb (1.94) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins will call on Gray (4-0) against the Giants and Cobb (3-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 1.64, a 3.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gray has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (3-1) takes the mound first for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.94 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.94, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.

Cobb has registered four quality starts this year.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this outing.

The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.