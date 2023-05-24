After batting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .288 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has driven in a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), with two or more runs three times (12.5%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

