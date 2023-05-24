Michael A. Taylor -- .120 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .217 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), with more than one hit five times (12.2%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has an RBI in nine of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 20 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings