Twins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants.
Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 223 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
|May 20
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs -
|May 22
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
