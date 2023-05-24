Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Minnesota has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.
  • Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 223 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Angels L 5-4 Joe Ryan vs Reid Detmers
May 20 @ Angels W 6-2 Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
May 21 @ Angels L 4-2 Pablo Lopez vs -
May 22 Giants L 4-1 Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
May 23 Giants L 4-3 Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
May 24 Giants - Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 26 Blue Jays - Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
May 27 Blue Jays - Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
May 28 Blue Jays - Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
May 29 @ Astros - Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
May 30 @ Astros - Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak

