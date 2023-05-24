Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (25-24) and the San Francisco Giants (24-24) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (6-1) for the Twins and Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 223 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

