Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and projected starter Anthony DeSclafani on Wednesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 66 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (223 total).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.178).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Ryan is trying to build on a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.

Ryan will try to build on a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Pablo Lopez - 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak

