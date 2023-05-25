The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 10.5 (-118) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+120)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+145)

Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 4.1 more than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Thursday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105) 2.5 (+115)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Thursday.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than Thursday's over/under.

White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-111) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-182)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 2.9 lower than his scoring average of 20.4.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

