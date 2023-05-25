Lynx vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Mercury (0-2) match up with the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-3)
|161
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-2.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+120
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158.5
|-155
|+120
Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mercury compiled a 7-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, nine Mercury games hit the over.
- Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
