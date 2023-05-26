Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Byron Buxton (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (22.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.14), 19th in WHIP (1.079), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
