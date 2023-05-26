On Friday, Byron Buxton (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 39 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • He ranks 117th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Buxton has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this season (62.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (24.4%).
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (22.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.1% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 22
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.14), 19th in WHIP (1.079), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
