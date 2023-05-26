On Friday, Joey Gallo (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .202.

In 43.6% of his games this season (17 of 39), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 25.6% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (11 of 39), with more than one RBI six times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 17 of 39 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings