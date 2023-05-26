MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, May 26
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Mitch Keller toeing the rubber for the Pirates, and George Kirby getting the nod for the Mariners.
Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for May 26.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (6-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|CIN: Greene
|CHC: Steele
|10 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (61.1 IP)
|4.68
|ERA
|2.20
|12.4
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-4) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|CHW: Lynn
|DET: Wentz
|10 (57.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (38.2 IP)
|6.28
|ERA
|7.45
|10.5
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers
- CHW Odds to Win: -140
- DET Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|LAD: Syndergaard
|TB: Beeks
|9 (41.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (25 IP)
|5.88
|ERA
|4.68
|6.5
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- LAD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams meet on Friday.
|SD: Musgrove
|NYY: Vasquez
|5 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|-
|9.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (4-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|TEX: Gray
|BAL: Rodriguez
|9 (50.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42 IP)
|3.02
|ERA
|6.21
|6.7
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -140
- TEX Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-0) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|STL: Liberatore
|CLE: Bieber
|2 (6 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (64.1 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|3.08
|10.5
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will look to Jared Shuster (1-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|PHI: Walker
|ATL: Shuster
|10 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.2 IP)
|5.79
|ERA
|5.49
|8.1
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- PHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-3) when the clubs play on Friday.
|SF: Wood
|MIL: Peralta
|6 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52 IP)
|4.05
|ERA
|3.81
|9.5
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -140
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Louie Varland (2-0) when the teams meet on Friday.
|TOR: Gausman
|MIN: Varland
|10 (63 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|4.18
|11.6
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins
- TOR Odds to Win: -155
- MIN Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (3-5) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will look to Jordan Lyles (0-8) for the game between the teams Friday.
|WSH: Corbin
|KC: Lyles
|10 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (56.2 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|6.99
|5.4
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -125
- WSH Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-1) when the clubs meet Friday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|COL: Seabold
|7 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (31.2 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|5.97
|8.3
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies
- NYM Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Mets at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (3-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|LAA: Detmers
|10 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.2 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|4.87
|10.1
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -145
- MIA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (0-4) when the teams meet on Friday.
|HOU: Brown
|OAK: Kaprielian
|9 (50.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (28 IP)
|3.37
|ERA
|8.68
|9.9
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (4-2) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|BOS: Sale
|ARI: Pfaadt
|9 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20 IP)
|5.01
|ERA
|7.65
|11.1
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- BOS Odds to Win: -150
- ARI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (5-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Kirby (5-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|PIT: Keller
|SEA: Kirby
|10 (62.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (58.1 IP)
|2.44
|ERA
|2.62
|11.1
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -150
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
