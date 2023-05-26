Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (26-24) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.
The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Louie Varland (2-0) for the Twins.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Twins have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.
- This year, Minnesota has won two of three games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (230 total runs).
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Louie Varland vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 21
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs -
|May 22
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Bailey Ober vs John Brebbia
|May 23
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Alex Cobb
|May 24
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 26
|Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
