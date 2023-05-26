Oddsmakers have set player props for Bo Bichette, Byron Buxton and others when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .238/.344/.488 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (2-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Yankees May. 16 7.0 5 3 2 10 2 at Phillies May. 10 6.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Red Sox May. 4 3.1 10 8 8 4 1 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 7.0 6 0 0 13 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 71 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .326/.366/.500 so far this year.

Bichette will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .435 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 56 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .298/.366/.489 so far this season.

Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

