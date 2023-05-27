The Charles Schwab Challenge is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Adam Schenk is in first place with a score of -10.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Schenk has shot below par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds played.

Schenk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Schenk has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Schenk has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 31 -4 268 0 18 2 2 $2.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Schenk's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Schenk finished third when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,297 yards, 88 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 52 yards shorter than the average course Schenk has played in the past year (7,261).

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the PGA Championship, which landed him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Schenk shot better than only 3% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Schenk shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Schenk had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Schenk's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average (4.5).

At that most recent outing, Schenk's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Schenk finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Schenk carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.0).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +225 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.