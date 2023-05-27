Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (22.2%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (5-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st.
