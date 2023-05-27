Alex Kirilloff -- hitting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .273 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (22.2%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings