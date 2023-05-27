Kyle Garlick -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

  • Garlick is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • Garlick has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Garlick has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
