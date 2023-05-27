Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Garlick -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Garlick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Garlick At The Plate
- Garlick is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Garlick has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Garlick has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.