Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on May 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is hitting .077 with a double and a walk.
  • Wallner produced a hit in one of seven games so far this year.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.03), 11th in WHIP (1.027), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.