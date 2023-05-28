Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .283 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (26.3%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 19 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
