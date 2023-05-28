On Sunday, Carlos Correa (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Correa is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 62.2% of his 45 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 25 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

