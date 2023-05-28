On Sunday, Carlos Correa (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Correa is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 62.2% of his 45 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven in a run in 15 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 12 games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 25
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Berrios (4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.