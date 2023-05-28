The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro hit the field against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. Toronto is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +145 -175

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Twins' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-10 in those contests.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 52 chances.

In four games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 2-2-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-11 11-14 15-11 12-13 22-19 5-5

