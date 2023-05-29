The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.212 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .205.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), with more than one hit five times (11.4%).

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.5% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 20 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings