Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Astros' 3.18 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- France (1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
