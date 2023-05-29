Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Yordan Alvarez, Byron Buxton and others in the Houston Astros-Minnesota Twins matchup at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .225/.325/.455 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has put up 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .216/.308/.392 so far this year.

Correa takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashing .291/.402/.612 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 47 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .235/.333/.370 slash line on the year.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

