Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .198 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 19 of 43 games this year (44.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (11.6%).
- In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this year (41.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff paces the league.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
