On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .202 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), with more than one hit six times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (11 of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 16 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

