MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, May 30
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Tuesday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rockies' Kyle Freeland taking on the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen.
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for May 30.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|TEX: Pérez
|DET: Faedo
|10 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|4.15
|6.6
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Tigers
- TEX Odds to Win: -130
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rangers at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|SD: Weathers
|MIA: Alcantara
|7 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (63 IP)
|3.94
|ERA
|5.00
|5.5
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- SD Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Padres at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-3) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (6-3) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|BAL: Gibson
|10 (55 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (66 IP)
|4.75
|ERA
|3.82
|5.1
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Guardians at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (1-0) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|MIL: Houser
|TOR: Kikuchi
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (51.1 IP)
|2.25
|ERA
|4.56
|6.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- MIL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Brewers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-1) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|PHI: Suarez
|NYM: Senga
|3 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (48 IP)
|9.82
|ERA
|3.94
|10.6
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -135
- PHI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Phillies at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (2-2) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (3-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|CIN: Lively
|BOS: Bello
|4 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.1 IP)
|2.65
|ERA
|4.08
|9.5
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -185
- CIN Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (3-1) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|KC: Greinke
|STL: Mikolas
|11 (57.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (61.2 IP)
|4.55
|ERA
|4.23
|6.4
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +160
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Royals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (0-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|TB: McClanahan
|CHC: Hendricks
|11 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.1 IP)
|1.97
|ERA
|6.23
|10.5
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- CHC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rays at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (2-0) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (3-4) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|LAA: Anderson
|CHW: Giolito
|9 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (63.1 IP)
|4.81
|ERA
|3.98
|5.5
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Angels at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (1-2) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|MIN: Ryan
|HOU: Bielak
|10 (61 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|2.21
|ERA
|3.55
|10.3
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros
- MIN Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Twins at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Gallen (6-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|COL: Freeland
|ARI: Gallen
|11 (58.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (66.2 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|2.97
|6.5
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to JP Sears (0-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|ATL: Elder
|OAK: Sears
|10 (58.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (53.2 IP)
|2.01
|ERA
|4.70
|7.9
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Braves at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Logan Gilbert (3-2) when the teams play Tuesday.
|NYY: Cortes
|SEA: Gilbert
|10 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60 IP)
|5.30
|ERA
|3.60
|8.8
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Yankees at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-4) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with John Brebbia (2-0) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|SF: Brebbia
|10 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (22 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.68
|8.0
|K/9
|12.7
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Pirates at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Tony Gonsolin (2-1) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|WSH: Irvin
|LAD: Gonsolin
|5 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.2 IP)
|5.32
|ERA
|1.82
|7.8
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -300
- WSH Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.