On Tuesday, May 30 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (28-26) visit the Houston Astros (31-22) at Minute Maid Park. Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while Brandon Bielak will take the mound for the Astros.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (-105). Minnesota (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 22-11 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Astros have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Astros have won six of 10 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

